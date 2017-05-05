F/S NF Beast C-450 MOAR RET $3850 shipped This is like new, Comes with Box and Uni-mount. $3850 shipped.



This Nightforce Beast 5-25x56 Riflescope with MOAR reticle features Zerostop, I4F, .25 MOA, and a parallax adjustment of 45 meters to infinity.



Specifications

Item ConditionNew

Scope Weight:39 oz.

Scope Length:15.4"

Magnification Range:5-25x

Scope Objective Diameter:56 mm

Scope Tube Size / Mount:34 mm

Scope Turret Adjustment:.25 MOA

Reticle Position:First Focal Plane

Field of View:18.7' - 4.92' @ 100 yd.

Eye Relief:3.35" - 3.54"

Illuminated Reticle:yes

Scope Finish:matte black

UPC847362005676

MPNC450





I have pictures that i can send just Text or Email me.



RLTW

Steve

816-718-9489