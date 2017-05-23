F/S NF Beast 5-25 MIL-R $3500 shipped. I have a like new Nightforce BEAST 5-25x56 Mil-R Riflescope C448 $3500 shipped.



This Nightforce Beast 5-25x56 riflescope with Mil-R reticle features Zerostop, I4F, .1 Mil-Radian, and a parallax adjustment of 45 meters to infinity.



Specifications

Item ConditionNew

Scope Weight:39 oz.

Scope Length:15.4"

Magnification Range:5-25x

Scope Objective Diameter:56 mm

Scope Tube Size / Mount:34 mm

Scope Turret Adjustment:.1 Mil-Radian

Reticle Position:First

Field of View:18.7' - 4.92' @ 100 yd.

Eye Relief:3.35" - 3.54"

Illuminated Reticle:yes

Scope Finish:matte black

UPC847362005652

MPNC448



Text or Call for Pictures.



Thanks

Steve

RTLW