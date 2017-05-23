F/S NF Beast 5-25 MIL-R $3500 shipped.

|
I have a like new Nightforce BEAST 5-25x56 Mil-R Riflescope C448 $3500 shipped.
This Nightforce Beast 5-25x56 riflescope with Mil-R reticle features Zerostop, I4F, .1 Mil-Radian, and a parallax adjustment of 45 meters to infinity.
Specifications
Item ConditionNew
Scope Weight:39 oz.
Scope Length:15.4"
Magnification Range:5-25x
Scope Objective Diameter:56 mm
Scope Tube Size / Mount:34 mm
Scope Turret Adjustment:.1 Mil-Radian
Reticle Position:First
Field of View:18.7' - 4.92' @ 100 yd.
Eye Relief:3.35" - 3.54"
Illuminated Reticle:yes
Scope Finish:matte black
UPC847362005652
MPNC448
Text or Call for Pictures.
Thanks
Steve
RTLW