F/S: New Schmidt & Bender PMII 3-12x50

I'm selling my new Schmidt and Bender PMII 3-12x50

Specs are:

- P4 Fine Reticle

- CW turrets

- .1 Mil click value

- Illuminated



Box, original bikini lens cover, manual, etc included.

Glass is typical Schmidt quality. Turrets are SUPERBLY crisp just like my other 5 PMII's haha

Funds will be going towards a different model. Just decided to change out before use.

The upside to having a lower mag range is more light comes through/brighter picture... just saying*



Tenebraex scope caps (objective/ocular) and adapter ring will be included.



Don't hesitate to send me a PM/ask a question.



$2300 SHIPPED

