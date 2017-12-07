F/S: New Schmidt & Bender PMII 3-12x50

Hey all!
I'm selling my new Schmidt and Bender PMII 3-12x50
Specs are:
- P4 Fine Reticle
- CW turrets
- .1 Mil click value
- Illuminated
Box, original bikini lens cover, manual, etc included.
Glass is typical Schmidt quality. Turrets are SUPERBLY crisp just like my other 5 PMII's haha
Funds will be going towards a different model. Just decided to change out before use.
The upside to having a lower mag range is more light comes through/brighter picture... just saying*
Tenebraex scope caps (objective/ocular) and adapter ring will be included.
Don't hesitate to send me a PM/ask a question.
$2300 SHIPPED