F/S: Like new Kahles K16i SM2 and Bandger Ordnance Unimount
Unread 05-21-2017, 10:31 PM
F/S: Like new Kahles K16i SM2 and Bandger Ordnance Unimount
Hey there everybody
As the title denotes I am selling my like new Kahles K16i with the SM2 reticle.
THIS MODEL IS NOW DISCONTINUED!
I just decided to go another route for the intended build with a FFP reticle. I have used a similar build with my friend's 3 gun set up with the 3 gun specific reticle (the model/reticle escapes me).
Like new as in I haven't mounted it, but have fondled it haha
Box, warranty/manual papers, manual, bikini cover, etc included.
As well the price includes a new Badger Ordnance Unimount. (model 306-97)
Specs are 30mm tube with 20moa cant and 1.4 center height, gives a positive cheek weld and can clear KAC Micro Rear BUIS. The mount even includes the box and a sealed torque wrench from B.O.
Kahles makes a damn good scope with great optical performance, and a comfy eye box through out the mag range. Many websites note the older specs of the turrets being .15 mil adjustments, this is one of the newer ones, i.e. .1 mil clicks.

Don't hesitate to send me a PM/ask a question.

$2000 SHIPPED


Pics inbound...
Reply With Quote

Unread 05-21-2017, 11:12 PM
Re: F/S: Like new Kahles K16i SM2 and Bandger Ordnance Unimount










Reply With Quote
Unread 05-21-2017, 11:19 PM
Re: F/S: Like new Kahles K16i SM2 and Bandger Ordnance Unimount
A video of the European 1-5 version of this on youtube*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MI37f3UPH2g

And a picture of the reticle sub tensions.

Reply With Quote
