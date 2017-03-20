Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
F/S: Leupold VX6, 3-18X44, Fine Duplex, Zerolock
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
F/S: Leupold VX6, 3-18X44, Fine Duplex, Zerolock
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-20-2017, 08:55 PM
dkhnt
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 175
F/S: Leupold VX6, 3-18X44, Fine Duplex, Zerolock
I've got 3 of these NEW IN BOX. The wrapper from Leupold is still on the boxes. Description is in the header.
$1050 shipped each
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB MOA Razor gen 1
|
Vortex Razor Gen ll 4.5-27x56 EBR-1C
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:10 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC