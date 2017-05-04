F/S Burris XTR II 1.5-8 Dual Focal Plain $875 I have a Like new XTR II 1.5-8x28. Dual Focal plain. Mil/MIL



Specs:

The Burris XTR II 1.5-8x28mm Riflescope w/ 5.56 Gen 3 Illuminated Dual Focal Plane Reticle has been designed using the state of the art technology that competitors and tactical operators are going to love. This Riflescope from Burris features a five-times zoom system, 25% thicker tube construction, perfected CQB trajectory reticles, and Zero Click Stop technology. Superb, high-performance optics on the Burris XTR II Illuminated Weapon Scope are made with Hi-Lume multi-coated lenses, optimizing target resolution, contrast, and low-light performance. All hand-fitted internal assemblies are triple-spring tensioned for absolute shock-proofing, even under severe recoil, and vibration resistant, even on extended vehicular patrols. For a great way to make sure you have the best optics available, choose the Burris 28mm Xtreme Tactical Riflescope XTR II.

Specifications for Burris XTR II Tactical Riflescope - 1.5-8x28mm:

Reticle: XTR II Ballistic 5.56 Illum (DFP)

Finish: Matte

Field Of view (ft @ 100 yds): 65 Low - 13.3 High

Exit Pupil: 12mm Low - 3.5mm High

Click Value: 1.10 MIL

Elevation Adjustment: 30 MIL

Winfage Adjustment: 30 MIL

Eye Relief: 3.75 - 4in

Length: 12.75in

Features of Burris XTR II Riflescope:

Fives Times Zoom System

Zero Click Stop Adjustment Knobs

Rear & Dual Focal Plane Reticles

Advanced Windage & Elevation Adjustment

The Dual Focal Plane configuration allows the crosshairs to change size with magnification - ensuring the mil measurements and trajectory lines are accurate at any power - while the illuminated center remains a constant size so you can transition between short- and long-distance shooting with speed and ease.

This configuration is incredibly versatile and makes your XTR II riflescope perfect for competition or duty patrol





$875 Shipped.

