EOTECH VUDU 3.5-18 FFP MD2-MOA Reticle - $1350 shipped EOTECH VUDU 3.5-18, FFP, MD2-MOA Brand new in the box, never mounted. I did play with turrets and compare the glass to my gen 2 razor. This is a impressive scope especially at this price. if it was mil I would be keeping it. Let me know if you need pictures





$1350 shipped