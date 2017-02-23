Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Eotech g33 magnifier
Unread 02-23-2017, 07:24 PM
Eotech g33 magnifier
Like new Eotech g33 magnifier, black. STS mount. Was on a safe queen, basically new, will arrive in original package. $500
Eotech g33 magnifier-148789576694691151052.jpg   Eotech g33 magnifier-1487895781498-755866435.jpg  

