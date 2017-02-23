Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Eotech g33 magnifier
Eotech g33 magnifier
02-23-2017, 07:24 PM
TheRoaminRaider
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Dallas, Tx
Posts: 63
Eotech g33 magnifier
Like new Eotech g33 magnifier, black. STS mount. Was on a safe queen, basically new, will arrive in original package. $500
