Docter Aspectem 80/500 30x It's time to clean out the gun safe. I'm downsizing and would like to sell my 30x Docter binoculars. I am the second owner and purchased them in 2012.



These are as close to new as a used pair of binos can get! I don't think they have a scratch on them. Glass is in pristine condition. Seldom used. They come with the original hard case. The tripod and tripod head I've used are also in "like new" shape and will be included in the sale.



Tripod: Slik Pro 500DX

Tripod head: Manfrotto 501 HDV



I'm asking $1900.00.



