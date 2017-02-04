Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Defender Scope Caps by Vortex
Defender Scope Caps by Vortex
04-02-2017, 02:16 PM
Muledone
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 136
Defender Scope Caps by Vortex
2-front lens covers, one 50 mm and one 56mm
2-rear lens covers both fit standard scope
10.00 each can tx pics 406-229-0305
