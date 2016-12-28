     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Default FS: Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 and Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Default FS: Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 and Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 03:21 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 63
Default FS: Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 and Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600
For sale is a couple of scopes that I have laying around. Nothing wrong with them at all, just no guns laying around to go with them.

1. Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 TMCQ MRAD. Was used on my 68 before I decided to step up to 2.5-10 PST to get a little more range. No issues at all, tracks perfectly on the exposed turrets (not capped model). Illumination works great, really helps in low light. Comes in a Aero Precision 30mm AR mount. I'm very particular and have mounted all these with the recommend torque settings. Comes with factory box. Lifetime warranty should you ever have an issue. Here's a link to info:

http://www.vortexoptics.com/product/...eticle/reticle

Asking 500 shipped with mount.

2. Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600 reticle. Works great, unbelievably clear. The reticle has drops for standard calibers to 600 using their ballistic calculator on their site. I had this on my 30-06, and with my handloads 9 power matched perfectly. No ring marks or anything wrong with the scope. Included factory box as well. Again, only selling because I have no gun to put it on anymore.

Asking 420 shipped.

Both of these scopes are discontinued, so may be tougher to get in the future. All prices are OBO, but I won't be lowballed. I'll consider trades if you got something to offer. Pics will be coming later, but I can email if you want sooner.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB Nightforce 2.5-10x24 | FS/FT: Leupold VXIII 3.5-10x40 B&C »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:47 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC