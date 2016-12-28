Default FS: Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 and Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600



1. Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 TMCQ MRAD. Was used on my 68 before I decided to step up to 2.5-10 PST to get a little more range. No issues at all, tracks perfectly on the exposed turrets (not capped model). Illumination works great, really helps in low light. Comes in a Aero Precision 30mm AR mount. I'm very particular and have mounted all these with the recommend torque settings. Comes with factory box. Lifetime warranty should you ever have an issue. Here's a link to info:



http://www.vortexoptics.com/product/...eticle/reticle



Asking 500 shipped with mount.



2. Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600 reticle. Works great, unbelievably clear. The reticle has drops for standard calibers to 600 using their ballistic calculator on their site. I had this on my 30-06, and with my handloads 9 power matched perfectly. No ring marks or anything wrong with the scope. Included factory box as well. Again, only selling because I have no gun to put it on anymore.



Asking 420 shipped.



