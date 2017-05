Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan 26" Stainless Pac-nor barrel. 1x10" twist. Deep flutes you can lose a pencil in them. Diameter is 1" at muzzle. Sleeved action for rigidity. McMillan Mchale style tactical stock.

Jewel trigger set at about 1 pound. SHoots Berger 115 VLD's nice. 90 Lapua brass, and a bunch of loading info. Kelbly rings & bases included. $1275. Leupold Vari X III 8.5-25x50mm Long Range scope is $650 extra.