Couple vortex scopes FS
01-01-2017, 02:32 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 483
Couple vortex scopes FS
Scope 1
Viper hs 4-16x44 with bdc reticle and side focus
VHS-4305
Includes original box, sunshade, bikini covers
This is as close to perfect as a used scope could be. No ring marks or blemishes worth noting, glass is perfect. $390 shipped conus

Scope 2
Diamondback hp 2-8x32 with bdc reticle and side focus
Dbk-10011
Includes original box and bikini covers
Glass is perfect, has extremely faint ring marks. Has a few cosmetic blemishes on body and a very small chip in the elevation cap. No marks go through finish and could possibly be polished off but they are there. $190 shipped conus

I can text all the pics you like to serious buyers, looking for usps mo or PayPal with fees covered. Not currently interested in trades. these will be cross posted, time stamp rules apply.
Couple vortex scopes FS-img_4702.jpg  
