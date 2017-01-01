Couple vortex scopes FS Scope 1

Viper hs 4-16x44 with bdc reticle and side focus

VHS-4305

Includes original box, sunshade, bikini covers

This is as close to perfect as a used scope could be. No ring marks or blemishes worth noting, glass is perfect. $390 shipped conus



Scope 2

Diamondback hp 2-8x32 with bdc reticle and side focus

Dbk-10011

Includes original box and bikini covers

Glass is perfect, has extremely faint ring marks. Has a few cosmetic blemishes on body and a very small chip in the elevation cap. No marks go through finish and could possibly be polished off but they are there. $190 shipped conus



I can text all the pics you like to serious buyers, looking for usps mo or PayPal with fees covered. Not currently interested in trades. these will be cross posted, time stamp rules apply. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger