Couple Scopes for Sale I have a couple scopes for sale that I'm no longer planning to use.



1. Weaver Grand Slam 3-12x50mm w/BD-X reticle. It was only mounted briefly and is in great shape. I think the box got tossed when I moved last. $325 shipped.



2. Weaver T-XR 24x40 SF Target scope with 1/16th target dot. This is new in box. $475 shipped.



3. Bushnell Elite 4500 2.5-10x50 duplex. Scope is in great shape. No box. $300 shipped.



Shoot me a PM with your email address for pics.