Couple scopes FS
Couple scopes FS
06-27-2017, 03:29 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 1,100
Couple scopes FS
#1 Burris xtrII 3-15 scr-moa slightly used. No marks. Has box and papers
$650 shipped

#2 leupold vx6 3-18x50 tmoa reticle. Has a small ding on the windage cap. Comes with box.
$800 shipped
