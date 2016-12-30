     close
Cooper Ken Farrell Picatinny Rail
Unread 12-30-2016, 02:43 PM
Cooper Ken Farrell Picatinny Rail
I have a once used Ken Farrell 10MOA one piece matte finish rail. Was on a Cooper model 52 but I know it fits other Coopers.

$75.00 TYD

If you would like pictures just send me a pm. Thanks!!
