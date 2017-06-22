Cleaning the safe - Several scopes for sale! Hey guys, ended up with a couple extra scopes so these need to go. I've got dozens of references from Snipershide or Michigan Gun Owners if you need them, or just look up my name at either place.



1). Athlon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50mm MOA SFP with MOA turrets



I bought it new off a dealer on the hide and it has been on my Mauser since. Everything is like new and I still have the box for it. Asking $400 shipped for just the scope or $500 shipped with a set of low Vortex PM rings. I think I paid like $525 last fall for just the scope.



2). Vortex Viper HS LR 2.5-10x32mm FFP MOA XLR reticle



I bought this one new as well and it spent some time on my AR before I went with a longer barrel and got a higher magnification optic. I believe Midway sold them for $650 on sale ($800 list). Asking $450 shipped.



3). Sig Tango 4 6-24x50mm mil mil that I am looking to sell. I had it on my 257 but just got a premier in trade so the Tango needs to go since it'll just sit in GR safe. Lightly used, faint ring marks. No abuse or neglect on the scope.



I have the box, paperwork, and manual for it. PM you number and I can text you some pictures.



The clarity on the scope is great and the turrets track like you would expect from a $1,000 scope!



Asking $750 shipped



4) various 30mm rings available for purchase with them. I have different heights and qualities depending what you need.



Pictures on request. Just shoot me a PM with your phone number to text them too. I have boxes for all of them. PayPal gift preferred.