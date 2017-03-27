Carl Zeiss Optical Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000 Ballistic Reticle Rifle I have a Zeiss Conquest scope for sale that is in like new condition and was mounted but never fired with. Included are a set of Butler creek flip up covers and everything that was included with the scope new. Shows no visible ring marks. This scopes sell for around $1300 retail price. Get a great scope and save some money. Please call or text with any questions at 440-567-1443. Zeiss scopes come with a lifetime warranty to the purchaser even if you didn't buy it new. Asking $850 for the scope plus shipping and paypal fees if that's how you want to pay. Will consider trades for another scope with a one inch tube that is comparable to this one. I sold my 308 and that's what this reticle is designed for. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



