Cabelas euro 10x32 binocs like new
02-23-2017, 04:09 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Idaho
Posts: 142
Cabelas euro 10x32 binocs like new
Excellent condition euro cabelas 10x32 binocs. Just used them one season. Glass is spectacular especially before dark and color rendering/detail at long distance.

I don't think I have the box they came in. But I have the strap, carrying case and the binocs. I'll never own large size binocs again. I'm only selling because I could use the money. Lifetime warranty, meopta glass.

I'll post pics later or email Picts if you want. On sale right now they are I think $799.00, normally $899.00. If you're looking for a great deal on basically new euro's here's a chance.

First $675.00 shipped takes em.
