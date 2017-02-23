Cabelas euro 10x32 binocs like new Excellent condition euro cabelas 10x32 binocs. Just used them one season. Glass is spectacular especially before dark and color rendering/detail at long distance.



I don't think I have the box they came in. But I have the strap, carrying case and the binocs. I'll never own large size binocs again. I'm only selling because I could use the money. Lifetime warranty, meopta glass.



I'll post pics later or email Picts if you want. On sale right now they are I think $799.00, normally $899.00. If you're looking for a great deal on basically new euro's here's a chance.



First $675.00 shipped takes em.