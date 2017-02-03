Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Bushnell Tactical Elite 10x40
Unread 03-02-2017, 08:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Kirksville Missouri
Posts: 194
Bushnell Tactical Elite 10x40
This is like new in the box with box and paperwork. Only about a month old tracks perfect $120 shipped firm message me for pics Mil recticle moa turrets
