Bushnell legend ultra hd 20-60x80 (45 degree) spotting scope and tripod
03-22-2017, 10:56 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 309
Bushnell legend ultra hd 20-60x80 (45 degree) spotting scope and tripod
Bushnell legend ultra hd 20-60x80 (45 degree) spotting scope, excellent condition. $350 OBO
Vortex Summit tripod $100 OBO
Paypal only, I pay shipping, buyer pays fee (or gift)
