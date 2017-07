Bushnell GFORCE 1300 Arc LRF Bushnell GFORCE 1300 Arc laser rangefinder, like brand new with carrying case. Works perfect with no imperfections or scratches. Glass is great and even has an illuminated aiming dot for low light conditions.

Ranges out past 1000yds easily!

Looking to sell quickly so price is already set for an incredible deal.

First I'll take it gets it!

$185 Shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger