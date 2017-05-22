Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Bushnell elite 1500 Laser Rangefinder $175 Shipped
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Bushnell elite 1500 Laser Rangefinder $175 Shipped
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-22-2017, 10:25 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 31
Bushnell elite 1500 Laser Rangefinder $175 Shipped
Excellent condition and rarely used Elite 1500 Laser rangefinder. I've only used this at the range a few times and in the backyard for archery. Bright and clear optics and adjustable eyepiece. One of the cool and unique aspects of this model is it takes standard 9V batteries. Most rangefinders take photo style batteries like a CR2.

The rubber armor coating has grayed a little. If that bothers you, I'm certain a wipe with some armorall will make it look like new.

Never had an issue and has been the most consistent LRF I have used. Includes the case with neckstrap.



Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Weaver Classic Extreme Illuminated Reticle $250 shipped 6-24x50mm | WTS Leupold VX3 LR, Talley Screw Lock rings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:48 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC