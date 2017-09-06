Bushnell 10x42 Elite ARC laser rangefinder binoculars

BUSHNELL ELITE ARC 1 MILE LRF BINOCULARS $700.



These 10 x 42 laser rangefinder binoculars are very highly rated as "Best-for-the-Money" LRF binoculars.



Mine have seen little use (three, four to five day hunts). They come with the original box, binocular case, neck strap and instruction booklet and one new Energizer Ultimate lithium C123 battery.



They are programed in mils, yards and for 143 gr. Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor and 180gr. Hornady Superformance .300 Win mag.

You can easily change the ballistic programming to your specific cartridge using Bushnell's ballistics website and the instruction booklet and one button.



Eric B.

