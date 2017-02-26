Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-26-2017, 12:34 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 37
Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.
I sold the rifle this was mounted on and it's replacement is too light and svelte for such a heavy scope and rings. I bought the scope last summer and it saw approx 150rds on the pictures heavy 300 WM. It is the newer SCR mil reticle with the 10 mil turrets. The scope has a few small scratches to the turret caps from being in my safe but they are purely aesthetic. The rings are 34mm Seekins 6 screw front, 4 screw rears and are medium height if I remember correctly.

I have the box, owners manual and sunshade for the scope but do not believe I have the ring packaging any longer.

I am ideally looking to trade for a lighter high magnification 30mm scope and rings preferably in milrads with turrets and ballistic reticle more geared towards hunting.

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-26-2017, 05:41 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 60
Re: Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.
Pm sent
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-26-2017, 06:29 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 274
Re: Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.
Price?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-26-2017, 06:40 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 37
Re: Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.
I had not really thought about selling as i tend to like to trade. Shoot me an offer via pm and I will certainly consider it.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-26-2017, 06:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 274
Re: Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.
I have a friend looking for one, if you end up wanting to sell it, let me know the price and I will let him know.

Thanks
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Bushnell Conx Elite 1 mile 500 tyd | Nightforce nxs »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:03 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC