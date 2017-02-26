Burris XTRii 5-25 SCR Mil with Seekins rings for trade.



I have the box, owners manual and sunshade for the scope but do not believe I have the ring packaging any longer.



I am ideally looking to trade for a lighter high magnification 30mm scope and rings preferably in milrads with turrets and ballistic reticle more geared towards hunting.



