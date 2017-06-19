Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA
Unread 06-19-2017, 09:51 AM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Front Range of the Rocky Mountains
Posts: 73
Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA
$750 shipped

Used but good condition. There is some slight wear marks on the turrets. Comes with the original box, manual, and sunshade.

Also available are Seekins Rings 34mm 1.0" High. $110 shipped
Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA-20170619_081647.jpg   Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA-20170619_081714.jpg  

Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA-20170619_081828.jpg   Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA-20170619_081758.jpg  

Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA-20170619_081835.jpg   Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA-20170619_081923.jpg  

