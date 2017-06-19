Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-19-2017, 09:51 AM
Agent82
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Front Range of the Rocky Mountains
Posts: 73
Burris XTR II Riflescope 3-15x50mm SCR MOA
$750 shipped
Used but good condition. There is some slight wear marks on the turrets. Comes with the original box, manual, and sunshade.
Also available are Seekins Rings 34mm 1.0" High. $110 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS Vortex HS-T 6-24x50
|
Zeiss Victory 10x45 RF Binos- Price Drop
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:35 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC