Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Burris XTR II 8-40x50
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Burris XTR II 8-40x50
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-14-2017, 08:28 PM
RonS
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2013
Location: The Inland Empire
Posts: 66
Burris XTR II 8-40x50
Burris XTR II 8-40x50 for sale. 34mm tube, F Class reticle. Like new. Comes with sun shade, scope caps, papers in original box
$900
34mm Burris P.E.P.R. and 34mm Vortex scope level also available for $60 extra.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nightforce extra High rings. 34mm
|
Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:41 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC