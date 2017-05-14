Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Burris XTR II 8-40x50
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Burris XTR II 8-40x50
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-14-2017, 08:28 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Location: The Inland Empire
Posts: 66
Burris XTR II 8-40x50
Burris XTR II 8-40x50 for sale. 34mm tube, F Class reticle. Like new. Comes with sun shade, scope caps, papers in original box

$900

34mm Burris P.E.P.R. and 34mm Vortex scope level also available for $60 extra.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Burris XTR II 8-40x50-scope.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Nightforce extra High rings. 34mm | Vortex razor 5x20 gen 1 MOA/MOA »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:41 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC