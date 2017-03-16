Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Burris XTR II (5X-25X-50mm Illum,mat,SCR Mil FF)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Burris XTR II (5X-25X-50mm Illum,mat,SCR Mil FF)
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-16-2017, 06:48 AM
dudley13
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 48
Burris XTR II (5X-25X-50mm Illum,mat,SCR Mil FF)
have a Burris XTR II 201051 (5X-25X-50mm Illum,mat,SCR Mil FF) $1000
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: Gunwerks G7 BR2 Rangefinder
|
Leupold VX-R 3x9x40 illuminated
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:53 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC