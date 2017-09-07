Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-09-2017, 10:09 PM
pdq5oh
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Ohio
Posts: 1
Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA
Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA for sale. I bought this new. Includes everything as provided by Burris. About 3 1/2 months old. Included is an MK Machine throw lever. Still on my rifle til sold. Glass is perfect. $875 delivered to lower 48 states.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56
|
Weaver Tactical 3-15 FFP
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:32 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC