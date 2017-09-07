Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA
Unread 07-09-2017, 10:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Ohio
Posts: 1
Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA
Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA for sale. I bought this new. Includes everything as provided by Burris. About 3 1/2 months old. Included is an MK Machine throw lever. Still on my rifle til sold. Glass is perfect. $875 delivered to lower 48 states.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA-xtr.jpg   Burris XTR ii 5-25 MOA-xtr4.jpg  

