Burris XTR II 4-20x50 SCR Mil/Mil

I have an excellent condition 4-20x50 with box and all paperwork, flip covers etc. Will include a Vortex level for $845 shipped. Will include APA 34MM low rings $945. Or will trade for like condition higher mag Leupold VX5 or VX6. email is best at gpo1956@gmail.com