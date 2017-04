Burris XTR II 4-20x50 MIL/MIL with rings, Vortex Ranger 1500 Used a few times, excellent condition, only selling because I want something SFP. Includes sun shade, flip up caps, original box.



Also includes Xtreme Hardcore Gear 34mm LOW rings (with level)



$1000 shipped, firm



Vortex Ranger 1500, used once, will range painted steel targets to about 800 yards.



$350 shipped



Paypal gift or + fee