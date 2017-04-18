Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Burris XTR II 4-20x50
Optics For Sale
Burris XTR II 4-20x50
04-18-2017, 04:22 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 343
Burris XTR II 4-20x50
Nearly new Burris XTR II 4-20x50 SCR MIL/MIL turrets
No ring marks that I can see, but it was mounted.
$850 OBO shipped No trades
