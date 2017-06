Burris Xtr 2 4-20 G2B mil dot Burris Xtr 2 4-20 G2B mil dot, glass is in perfect condition, no scratches or dents on the outside of the scope. This is a great hunting scope (I have 4 just like it on my other hunting rifles) $800.00 these sell for $1099 new. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger