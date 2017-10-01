     close
Burris Verocity 30mm 4-20x50mm FFP
Burris Verocity 30mm 4-20x50mm FFP
Great condition Verocity with E1-FFP reticle. Zero stop and First focal plane. Cool tactical look. Great scope at a fair price. $525 shipped
