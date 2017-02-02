     close
Burris eliminator ballistic laserscope 3.5x10 40mm
02-02-2017, 10:48 PM
Burris eliminator ballistic laserscope 3.5x10 40mm
BURRIS ELIMINATOR BALLISTIC LASERSCOPE 3.5X10 40MM
Used but works well.
PM for photos

$600 OBO

price includes shipping to lower 48.
