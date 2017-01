Burris Eliminator 3 Lazer scope 3-12x44

Glass is perfect.

Works perfectly, bought it new less than 1 year ago.

Comes with the box and everything it came with new.

Its only been mounted on a 17 caliber AR.

I can email or text more pics.

Shipped anywhere in the US for $850.

Paypal gift or +3% or Money Order



This is the newest model available, heres a link.



