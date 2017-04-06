Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Burris e1 4.5x14x42 vh reticle 30mm
Unread 06-04-2017, 02:03 PM
Location: Southeast Texas
Burris e1 4.5x14x42 vh reticle 30mm
FS: I have a Burris E1 4.5x14x42 30mm scope that I've had around 5 years.
It's been mounted before but never used. This was before Burris cut corners & started making it in a 1" instead of 30mm. This one is 30mm tube. It is a fairly short light compact scope.

I have the box & papers that came with it.

It has the E1 reticle which is similar to Leupold's varmint hunter reticle with moa hash marks & windage dots.

I don't know how to post pictures but if interested I can email you pictures if you send me your email address.

$275.00 shipped & insured to the lower 48. I bought this new at Midway for I think it was $439.

Jim D
EMAIL: danielj2222@gmail.com
