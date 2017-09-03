Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Burris ar-332 sight
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Burris ar-332 sight
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-09-2017, 08:50 AM
goblism
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 203
Burris ar-332 sight
Recently bought one of these and will be going a different direction on the build. Brand new item, never mounted.
Payment by usps money order, will accept checks or other money orders but will hold for 10 days
$200 +$13 shipping
Last edited by goblism; 03-09-2017 at
10:35 AM
.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nightforce 4-16X42, Atacr w9th TReMoR3
|
Leica 1600 rangefinder
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:23 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC