BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO
Including mounting systems
02-17-2017, 09:34 PM
Vamike9
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 345
BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO
BSA Sweet 22
6-18x40mm
Adjustable objective
Target turrets calibrated specifically for 22 caliber.
Matte black with screw in scope covers
It's not new condition but works well and would work greaton a variety of guns.
$30 Shipped obo
