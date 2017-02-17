Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-17-2017, 09:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 345
BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO
BSA Sweet 22 6-18x40mm
Adjustable objective
Target turrets calibrated specifically for 22 caliber.
Matte black with screw in scope covers
It's not new condition but works well and would work greaton a variety of guns.
$30 Shipped obo
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO-2017-02-17-21.24.00.jpg   BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO-2017-02-17-21.24.46.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Leupold vx-6 4-24x52 cds ill varmint | FS LIKE new Nightforce SHV 5-20X56mm**SOLD** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:02 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC