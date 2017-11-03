Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

Brand-New Zeiss Terra ED 10x42mm Binoculars ( Lost Camo) with Brand-New Zeiss Cordura Case F/S
Brand-New Zeiss Terra ED 10x42mm Binoculars ( Lost Camo) with Brand-New Zeiss Cordura Case F/S
I am moving and I bought these a couple of years ago and never used them. Still sealed in the box.

have a Brand-New Zeiss Terra ED 10x42mm Binoculars ( Lost Camo) for sale with a Brand-New Zeiss Cordura Case for the Zeiss Terra ED 10x42mm Binoculars.

They are brand-new, unused, unopened in its original packaging.

Price would be - $260 TYD (CONUS).

PM me if you are interested.

Thanks!



