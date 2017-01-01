     close
Brand New Swarovski EL Range Field Pro 10x42
01-01-2017
Brand New Swarovski EL Range Field Pro 10x42
I've got a brand new pair of Swarovski El range. These are the new ones with the field pro package. They are 10x42. Been out of the box once.

Price is 2650 shipped

Prefer paypal gift, but can do cashiers check

Hunter@hannerchevrolet.com

Got em for christmas, but already have pair. These are the best!
