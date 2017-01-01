Brand New Swarovski EL Range Field Pro 10x42



Price is 2650 shipped



Prefer paypal gift, but can do cashiers check



Hunter@hannerchevrolet.com



Got em for christmas, but already have pair. These are the best! I've got a brand new pair of Swarovski El range. These are the new ones with the field pro package. They are 10x42. Been out of the box once.Price is 2650 shippedPrefer paypal gift, but can do cashiers checkGot em for christmas, but already have pair. These are the best!