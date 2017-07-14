Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

BNIB Sig Tango 6
07-14-2017, 12:38 AM
BNIB Sig Tango 6
New in the box

Sig Sauer Tango 6 SOT65011

5-30x56mm with level Plex

First Focal Plane

.25 MOA

paperwork, box, and promotion slip for free ballistic turret caps

Looking to get $2250 obo
