     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Badger ordnance 30mm high rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Badger ordnance 30mm high rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 05:39 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 217
Badger ordnance 30mm high rings
I have a set of badger ordnance 30mm high rings for sale or trade. I got them on a trade and they are too high for me. Would like to sell for 150$ shipped or trade for a set of medium height rings. Can text 406978395six or pm me.
Thanks!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Badger ordnance 30mm high rings-img_1096.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Want to Buy- Kuiu Bino Harness XL | Seekins precision high rings. »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:42 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC