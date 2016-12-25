Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Badger ordnance 30mm high rings
Badger ordnance 30mm high rings
12-25-2016, 05:39 PM
Farmerbrown32
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 217
Badger ordnance 30mm high rings
I have a set of badger ordnance 30mm high rings for sale or trade. I got them on a trade and they are too high for me. Would like to sell for 150$ shipped or trade for a set of medium height rings. Can text 406978395six or pm me.
Thanks!
