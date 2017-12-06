Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Badger Ordinance Max 50 34mm scope rings
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Badger Ordinance Max 50 34mm scope rings
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-12-2017, 10:33 PM
COBrad
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Western Colorado
Posts: 940
Badger Ordinance Max 50 34mm scope rings
These rings are in almost new condition in the original box.
$75.00 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
06-12-2017, 10:54 PM
COBrad
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Western Colorado
Posts: 940
Re: Badger Ordinance Max 50 34mm scope rings
Sold Pending Funds
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nightforce 2.5-10x32 with Zero Stop
|
Vortex Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50 EBR2C FFP/MOA PST-5251
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:58 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC