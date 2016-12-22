Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
[B]FS- G7BR2 mint condition.[/B]
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
[B]FS- G7BR2 mint condition.[/B]
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-22-2016, 10:00 PM
trueblue
Platinum Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: IOWA
Posts: 2,095
[B]FS- G7BR2 mint condition.[/B]
Selling my mint condition G7BR2 for $1,200.00 shipped CONUS
This is a great unit with very little use. These list for $1,700.00
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
|
Nightforce 6 screw 1.375'' rings
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:44 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC