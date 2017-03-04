Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 280
ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
After I was posting a WTB post this is a reply I got. Account is brand new in April, zero post count.
See his last reply below after I asked him to give me his name, location and including my user ID in a picture of the scope.
Just going to leave this right here in the small event he is legit? You decide for yourself?

"Am not trying to be rude but have got my own policy,i do not force people to do transaction with me,why telling me to take a picture of your user id next to the scope,it very simple if you are not okay doing business with me it fine,afterall am not the only seller online,the pictures i sent you are not stock,they are the pictures of my scope,now i sent you the picture of the box which has the serial number,i do not have a facebook page and i told you am going to send you contact info of people have done business with that went successful,you cant tell me taking picture of user id next to scope,that sound bad to me and like i said if you are not comfortable doing a deal with me,you can pass,there are other sellers online.check attached for picture of box with serial number."
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:32 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,186
Re: ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
As a seller, I would have been happy to provide the info requested.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:47 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 268
Re: ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
Its been noted that scammers are frequenting this site looking for WTB ads.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-03-2017, 11:26 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,755
Re: ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
300, strangely I just received a PM from kiptip1 less han an hour ago. He was responding to my WTB for a trigger guard. Said he has one to sell, but I replied I just committed to buying one from another forum member, which is the truth. Perhaps I'm over cautious, but I do steer clear of offers to sell or buy from very new members whose posts are mainly buying and selling. not very cool to join a forum for the sole purpose of personal $$$ gain.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-03-2017, 01:27 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 327
Re: ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
Thats a scammer for sho.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-03-2017, 01:38 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,142
Re: ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
I got a response also on a WTB from this clown. I just ignore these idiots. They will return under another user name.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 04-03-2017, 01:51 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 535
Re: ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1
Lack of proper grammar is a giveaway, some poor sap will get scammed by him!
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTT: Nightforce SHV and Sig Whiskey 5 Scope | Leupold Vx-2 6-18x40mm A.O target 110816 $395 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC