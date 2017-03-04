ATTN MODS, BEWARE, deal at your own risk Kiptip1 After I was posting a WTB post this is a reply I got. Account is brand new in April, zero post count.

See his last reply below after I asked him to give me his name, location and including my user ID in a picture of the scope.

Just going to leave this right here in the small event he is legit? You decide for yourself?



"Am not trying to be rude but have got my own policy,i do not force people to do transaction with me,why telling me to take a picture of your user id next to the scope,it very simple if you are not okay doing business with me it fine,afterall am not the only seller online,the pictures i sent you are not stock,they are the pictures of my scope,now i sent you the picture of the box which has the serial number,i do not have a facebook page and i told you am going to send you contact info of people have done business with that went successful,you cant tell me taking picture of user id next to scope,that sound bad to me and like i said if you are not comfortable doing a deal with me,you can pass,there are other sellers online.check attached for picture of box with serial number."