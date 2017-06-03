Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

ATN ps40
Unread 03-06-2017, 07:39 AM
Join Date: Apr 2011
Posts: 153
ATN ps40
Like new in hard case ATN ps40 wpt. Unit had only been used a couple of times and works amazing. It has the white phosphorus tube instead of a standard green tube. $3200 or trade for other optics.
ATN ps40-img_7903.jpg   ATN ps40-img_7904.jpg  

