ATN 3x12 Digital Night Vision with extras
Unread 04-10-2017, 04:08 PM
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 109
ATN 3x12 Digital Night Vision with extras
New un mounted ATN X-sight II 3x12. Includes box, carrying case, atn stock pouch battery pack for extra long life, side mount infrared illuminator and mini sd card.

$650 shipped OBO

Chad 8179339017
