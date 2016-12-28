Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
12-28-2016, 05:50 PM
nd7stw
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 16
Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
For sale Midas btr 4.5-27x50.
Used on two hunts, lifetime warranty.
$475 +shipping
12-28-2016, 05:54 PM
nd7stw
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 16
Re: Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
Recticle picture
12-28-2016, 06:21 PM
Reload10
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 18
Re: Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
How did it perform on your 2 hunts? What are you replacing it with?
12-28-2016, 06:26 PM
nd7stw
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 16
Re: Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
Replacing with conquest v8, really liked the optics, just a tad heavier than my liking.
