Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 05:50 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 16
Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
For sale Midas btr 4.5-27x50.
Used on two hunts, lifetime warranty.
$475 +shipping
    •   #2  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 05:54 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Posts: 16
    Re: Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
    Recticle picture
      #3  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 06:21 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Posts: 18
    Re: Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
    How did it perform on your 2 hunts? What are you replacing it with?
      #4  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 06:26 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Posts: 16
    Re: Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
    Replacing with conquest v8, really liked the optics, just a tad heavier than my liking.
