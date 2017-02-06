Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Athlon Argos BTR for sale
Unread 06-02-2017, 10:57 AM
Athlon Argos BTR for sale
I have a brand new, never used Argos btr 6-24x50 for sale.
It's the MIL version, it'll come with used warn rings, a vortex bubble level, caps and a throw lever.
$450

My number is 520-732-9019 text is best or pm on here.
Athlon Argos BTR for sale-img_3660.jpg   Athlon Argos BTR for sale-img_3661.jpg  

Athlon Argos BTR for sale-img_3662.jpg  
